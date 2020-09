Kangaroo Crossing in front of a sign. Picture iStock

A MAN was taken to hospital after a motorbike and kangaroo collision in Biloela this morning.

Paramedics were called to Argoon Kilburnie Road at 5.43am.

The man was taken to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition with shoulder and leg injuries.