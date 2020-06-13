Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Qld man in serious condition after ‘jet ski explosion’

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jun 2020 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious but stable condition after a jet ski explosion at a Surfers Paradise residence this afternoon.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were called to the Laycock Street private residence at 2.58pm.

A man in his 20s has now been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with burns to his face and arms.

It's unclear how the incident occurred.

 

Originally published as Man in serious condition after 'jet ski explosion'

More Stories

Show More
accident editors picks jet ski tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New look Kingaroy golf club welcomes back patrons

        premium_icon New look Kingaroy golf club welcomes back patrons

        Golf After months of forced closure, the Kingaroy Golf Club is set to reopen the clubhouse.

        Two hospitalised after overnight truck crash in Goomeri

        premium_icon Two hospitalised after overnight truck crash in Goomeri

        News A truck has rolled over in Goomeri overnight, injuring two patients.

        Wide Bay Highway receives new mobile phone tower

        premium_icon Wide Bay Highway receives new mobile phone tower

        News A new mobile phone tower is now online, improving coverage around Kilkivan.

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Some homes and business could be waiting until 2022 for NBN