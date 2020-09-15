Menu
A 70-year-old South Burnett remains in hospitsal in a stable condition following a power tool accident. (Picture: RACQ LifeFlight)
News

Man in stable condition after severing hand on saw blade

Tristan Evert
15th Sep 2020 10:30 AM
A 70-year old South Burnett man remains in hospital in a stable condition after his hand was partially severed by a circular saw on Saturday September 12.

The man was reportedly using the power tool at a private property, when the blade sliced through at least one of his fingers and his thumb and caused serious injury to several other fingers.

The rescue helicopter was sent to the South Burnett at around 1.15pm.

The patient was treated at the scene and transported by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) officers, before being transferred to the waiting rescue chopper.

He was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition, under the care of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic, for specialist medical treatment.

The hospital confirmed on Tuesday he remains in a stable condition.

South Burnett

