Man jailed after choking partner in front of kids

JAILED: A man has been sentenced to time behind bars after he choked his partner in front of their children.

JAILED: A man has been sentenced to time behind bars after he choked his partner in front of their children.

A MAN has been jailed after he choked his partner in front of their children and then bit another man in the ribs.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court this week to one charge of choking as a domestic violence offence and one count of grievous bodily harm.

Crown prosecutor Steven Dickson told the court the man and the victim had been in a relationship for 10 years and he had helped her move to Bundaberg last year.

In February last year the man called his partner asking to go to her house to collect some of his belongings and made more calls to her following.

At 6pm that evening he went to her house where he was let in by one of their children.

The court heard the man went past the child and straight to his partner where he grabbed her by the throat and began to squeeze.

Mr Dickson said the victim was unable to breathe and began to feel weak.

The man was looking her in the eye and yelling at her while their children were in the same room.

The court heard one of the older children managed to push the man in the face causing him to let go of the victim.

One of the children ran out of the house to get help and three men tried to defuse the situation.

The man punched one of the men twice in the face also bit him in the ribs when they had him on the ground.

The bite caused the male victim to bleed and the female victim said her partner had hepatitis C.

Mr Dickson said after testing the male victim did not contract any diseases from the defendant.

A victim impact statement from the man's partner was tendered to the court saying how her children struggle to understand what happened that night.

The court heard the victim's children often become on edge when they hear noises and wake up during the night.

Mr Dickson said the man had DVO breaches in his criminal history and described the offending as "irrational".

He said the offending was aggravated by the fact it happened in front of children.

The man's barrister James Godbolt told the court his client was diagnosed with anxiety and depression in 2008.

Mr Godbolt said the man admitted to what he could recall but there were some aspects of the offence he didn't remember.

He said his client had struggled with substance abuse but most of the issues came from alcohol.

Mr Godbolt said his client had plans to move to Brisbane to live with one of his children upon his release from jail.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren took into account the man's plea of guilty and accepted it came at an early opportunity.

Judge Rosengren described the contents of the victim impact statement as "concerning".

"Domestic violence against women in their own home is seen as nothing short of abhorrent in the community," she said.

"She was absolutely terrified, you are lucky not to be standing here on more serious charges."

Judge Rosengren also took into account the man's criminal history.

The man was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment and will be released on parole in December.

188 days of pre-sentence custody was declared as time served.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on

Call 1300 659 467.