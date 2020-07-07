Man jailed after pair steal from Kingaroy church

JAIL TIME: Barry Michael Parkes has been sentenced to 12 months in prison. (Picture: File)

JAIL TIME: Barry Michael Parkes has been sentenced to 12 months in prison. (Picture: File)

A 49-year-old Nanango man has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to a number of charges at the Kingaroy Magistrates court this morning.

Barry Michael Parkes pleaded guilty to a break and enter charge, driving on a disqualified license charge, a drug possession and drug property charge, possession of a weapon and explosives charge as well as a breach of bail.

Between 5 and 12 May Parkes and an accomplice, who can’t be named for legal reasons, broke into St John’s Lutheran Church in Kingaroy and stole property.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said the break and enter was the most serious of the charges.

“I have taken into account your early plea, however your most serious offence was breaking into a church,” Mr Sinclair said.

“A church is a place of worship and a number of people donate money for equipment like guitars and laptops, which you stole from the property.

“For someone who has held responsible jobs in the past you should be able to understand how drugs lead to prison and is a one-way street.

“By sentencing you to 12 months prison you now have an opportunity to get off the drugs and get your life back on track.”

MORE STORIES:

Home ransacked by thieves in gutless lockdown raid

‘Basic needs’: Fight to save Murgon Target heats up

Business leaders welcome tax cuts as local economy reopens

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi read the charges and said Parkes stole several items from the Kingaroy Church.

“The defendant used a tool to jimmy open the front door, locating and stealing multiple instruments, a laptop and bag, cables, recording equipment, cam recorder, tripod, keys and a donation tin,” Mr Gangemi said

“The items were taken back to an Edward street address where a fingerprint of the accused was located.”

Parkes’s defence lawyer Mark Werner said he is looking at distancing himself away from his current situation.

“My client spoke about relocating to Lightning Ridge for some employment through a mining company,” Mr Werner said.

“He is very employable in a range of sectors after working for Queensland Rail for 5–6 years, working as an ambulance driver and holding several tickets such as heights, forklift and white card.

“Drug use has made the last few years quite poor for my client who told me he stopped using drugs in January, however is still bound up by the same people.”

Parkes was sentenced to 12 months prison, eligible for parole on 28 September 2020.