Man jailed after robbing pensioner’s home, stealing car

A South Burnett man is behind bars after breaking into an elderly woman’s home, stealing a number of personal items before making his escape in her car.

Appearing before Murgon Magistrates Court, Joseph Douglas George Wragge, 28, pleaded guilty to two offences, including entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence and the unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said the victim is a 70-year-old pensioner who lives alone.

“She went to bed at 7pm on the night of August 9,” Sergeant Gangemi said.

“She slept through the night and woke the next morning to discover her car, house keys, mobile phone, handbag, IDs and $250 cash had been stolen.

“She saw that her door was open and her Hyundai was missing.”

Sergeant Gangemi said a forensic investigation uncovered the defendant’s fingerprints on the internal door handle of the laundry.

The vehicle was later located on August 27 at Slacks Creek.

Wragge was represented by defence lawyer Alan Korobacz.

Mr Korobacz said while his client’s history is not extensive, totalling 22 pages, he has not faced stealing charges since 2013.

Given his early plea of guilty, Mr Korobacz suggested a suspended sentence may be in order.

“I'll submit it could be suspended for a long time, so when he comes out, he’ll have a long suspended sentence hanging over his head,” he said.

“So, if he reoffends in any shape or form, he'll go and do some time for that. It’ll be a deterrent.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair sentenced Wragge to two years in prison for the burglary and 12 months for the unlawful use of the vehicle, which are to be served concurrently.

His parole eligibility date was scheduled for December 13 this year.

“It's important people who break into cars and break into homes be deterred in the strongest possible way.”



Convictions were recorded.