Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Braydon John Robert Hugh Adams will spend Christmas and Easter behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a number of offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court. Photo: Social Media
Braydon John Robert Hugh Adams will spend Christmas and Easter behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a number of offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court. Photo: Social Media
News

Man jailed after violent home invasion

Geordi Offord
22nd Dec 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man will spend Christmas and Easter behind bars before being eligible for parole after he went into the home of a man he knew before assaulting him with a baseball bat.

Braydon John Robert Hugh Adams pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to 16 offences including assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, wilful damage and entering a dwelling with intent at night.

At noon on July 8, Adams and two other people went to the home of a man they knew where went inside before leaving again.

At 6.30pm that same day the group returned where Adams got out of the car with a baseball bat and smashed windows at the victim's home.

The group left again before they again returned later.

This time Adams went inside the home through one of the broken windows where he assaulted the victim with a baseball bat.

The victim suffered deep lacerations to his head.

Adams then left after the victim armed himself and police and QAS attended the scene.

When Adams couldn't be found an arrest warrant was issued.

Adams' lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court the death of her client's father had affected him badly.

She also told the court Adams began using marijuana at the age of 18.

She said Adams had enough of prison and wanted to be a better husband and father.

Adams was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment with a series of other short jail terms to be served concurrently.

He also received two licence disqualifications which were each years in length.

A total of 119 days pre-sentence custody was declared as time served and he will be eligible for parole in April 2021.

 

More stories

'DEBACLE': Man hits security guard, cop, knocks himself out

Man given good behaviour bond after violent street fight

'UNUSUAL': Stranger made teen drive her around, draw cash

More Stories

Show More
buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: I thought you were better Queensland – I was wrong

        Premium Content OPINION: I thought you were better Queensland – I was wrong

        Opinion This Christmas will be hard for many families due to new border closures – but instead of having a shred of empathy, many of you decided to react with smug glee.

        Burnett water study offers new weir, more irrigation water

        Premium Content Burnett water study offers new weir, more irrigation water

        Council News THE major $2 million Burnett Water Feasibility Study has completed the important...

        Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        Premium Content Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        News Queensland on high alert over mutant UK strain of COVID-19

        NEW DEVELOPMENT: 13 major projects the Burnett is watching

        Premium Content NEW DEVELOPMENT: 13 major projects the Burnett is watching

        Business Here are the top 13 projects approved in the North and South Burnett regions in...