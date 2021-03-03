Man kicks police door off hinges, scratches name into window

A Murgon man has been fined $1000 for kicking a police car door of its hinges and using his handcuffs to scratch his name into the holding cell window, causing permanent damage.

Tyson John Edwin Hanks pleaded guilty to two counts of wilful damage at Murgon Magistrates Court.

The court heard one February 4, police were executing a return to prison warrant on Hanks and after being arrested, while being transported to the police watch house, he kicked the police car door off its hinges.

The court also heard once in the watch house he used his handcuffs to scratch his name into the window of the holding cell.

Hanks represented himself, appearing via video link from prison and said the incidents occurred because he wasn’t taking his medication.

“I’m doing everything right, I’m taking my medication again, when this happened and the obstruct police and public nuisance happened I wasn't taking my medication and that's one of the reasons my parole got called,” Hanks said.

“I didn’t mean for any of this to happen, I know now looking back I should of just taken to medication and I would of been fine.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he took into account the early plea of guilty.

“This will be an essential lesson for your parole application,” he said.

Hanks was ordered to pay a $1000 fine to SPER and convictions were recorded.

