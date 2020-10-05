Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man killed after crashing motorcycle into tree

Lachlan Mcivor
5th Oct 2020 11:01 AM | Updated: 1:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN has been killed after crashing his motorcycle into a tree in the Scenic Rim this morning.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Boonah Rathdowney Road at Maroon just after 9am on Monday morning.

Diversions are in place and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

The accident happened 10km in the direction of Rathdowney from the Maroon Dam turn-off.

Police are still at the scene of the accident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to reports of a motorcycle crashing into a tree at 9.01am.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to the call.

"We assessed one male patient at the scene for critical injuries," he said.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

editors picks fatal traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Sanewski finds wickets in A grade debut

        Premium Content PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Sanewski finds wickets in A grade debut

        Cricket For this weeks player of the week we caught up with Murgon cricketer Nick Sanewski who recently made his debut in the senior A grade competition.

        Community rallies together to support rugby league club

        Premium Content Community rallies together to support rugby league club

        Rugby League A South Burnett rugby league club is back on the front foot thanks to thousands of...

        BIOSECURITY BREACH: Infested cattle escape onto farmers land

        Premium Content BIOSECURITY BREACH: Infested cattle escape onto farmers land

        News A woman transporting tick-infested cattle along the Warrego Highway faced court...

        HIGHLIGHTS: Nanango Stags over 30s vs. under 30s

        Premium Content HIGHLIGHTS: Nanango Stags over 30s vs. under 30s

        Rugby League Two former Nanango Stags premiership sides came head to head last night for a...