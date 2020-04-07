Menu
Man killed by shark at a Central Queensland island

Jack Evans
7th Apr 2020 6:06 AM | Updated: 7:04 AM
Queensland police have confirmed a 23-year-old man has died from a shark bite off North West Island yesterday evening.

The man was swimming with friends and as he was swimming back to their charter vessel, he was bitten by the shark.

A doctor and paramedics were flown to the scene just before 6.30pm and treated the man on board the vessel before transporting him to Gladstone Hospital.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries to his leg, hand and elbow and he succumbed to those injuries just after 10pm.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

This marks the third shark attack on North West Island in five months.

