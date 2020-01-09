Menu
Man dies after farm truck door falls on him

by Ulises Izquierdo
9th Jan 2020 6:18 PM

A 51-year-old man has died at a farm in central Victoria, after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him.

Emergency services were called to a property in Baringhup, near Bendigo, around 11.50pm on Wednesday.

Police said they found the Baringhup West man dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the death are not treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner, police said.

Early Worksafe investigations suggest the man was working on an empty semi-trailer at the farm when the rear gate of the vehicle fell on him.

death farm accident workplace death

