Man killed, woman critical after crash near Emerald

Mark Furler
14th Jan 2020 6:05 AM
A MAN has died and a woman has been critically injured after a crash north of Emerald overnight.

Police said the crash in Capella occurred about 11pm when a utility travelling on the Gregory Highway was involved in the single vehicle incident.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The man who was in his 20s died at the scene from his injuries.

The woman who is also in her 20s was flown to Brisbane by the Royal Flying Doctor Service in a critical condition.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Three other people were hospitalised across the region last night when cars rolled in Proserpine and Clermont.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

capella editors picks emerald fatal crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

