Man killed, woman flown to hospital after D’Aguilar rollover

A man has died following a single vehicle crash on the D’Aguilar Highway this morning. (Picture: File)

A 20-year-old Mount Kilcoy man has been killed and a 30-year-old Toogoolawah woman was airlifted to hospital after a car rolled in a single-vehicle crash along the D'Aguilar Highway in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency crews attended the single-vehicle crash near Harlin at 2.30am, where the man was assessed for critical injuries, however died at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate a Hyundai station wagon was travelling west along the D'Aguilar Highway.

The vehicle appears to have left the roadway between Kilcoy and Brisbane Valley Highway and rolled down an embankment.

A woman who was also in the vehicle was airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition with a leg injury.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.