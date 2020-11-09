Menu
A man has died following a single vehicle crash on the D’Aguilar Highway this morning. (Picture: File)
Breaking

Man killed, woman flown to hospital after D’Aguilar rollover

Tristan Evert
9th Nov 2020 11:00 AM
A 20-year-old Mount Kilcoy man has been killed and a 30-year-old Toogoolawah woman was airlifted to hospital after a car rolled in a single-vehicle crash along the D'Aguilar Highway in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency crews attended the single-vehicle crash near Harlin at 2.30am, where the man was assessed for critical injuries, however died at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate a Hyundai station wagon was travelling west along the D'Aguilar Highway.

The vehicle appears to have left the roadway between Kilcoy and Brisbane Valley Highway and rolled down an embankment. 

A woman who was also in the vehicle was airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition with a leg injury.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

South Burnett

