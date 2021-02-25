Man knees wife in stomach in ‘disturbing’ assault

Harley Saul Redfern was sentenced on Wednesday for unlawfully assaulting his then-wife in 2019.

A Coast father who kneed his wife of nine years in the stomach during a "disturbing" assault has been placed on probation.

Harley Saul Redfern, 32, had been becoming increasingly "paranoid" and was carrying around knives prior to assaulting his then-wife in 2019, the Maroochydore District Court heard.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark said Redfern and his then-partner had three children and had been together for nine years when she began noticing concerning changes in his behaviour.

"(She said) he was becoming paranoid, carrying knives, he called her a 'f------ liar'," Mr Stark said.

The court heard Redfern's wife was making plans to leave and take their children on the day of the offence.

On March 28, 2019, she was packing her bags when Redfern realised she was going to leave him.

"He became angered and started yelling at her," Mr Stark said.

The couple were arguing in the garage while the children were inside the house when Redfern accused his wife of touching him, the court heard.

"You grossly overreacted (to this)," Judge Richard Jones said in his sentencing remarks.

"You kneed her in the stomach.

"Thankfully the children did not see this."

Judge Jones said Redfern had then grabbed his wife's right arm and twisted it before pushing her onto a wooden bed frame in their garage.

"The complainant suffered bruising to her legs, chest and elbow from the assault," he said.

After the assault she went to a neighbour's house for help and Redfern left the scene, the court heard.

Judge Jones said Redfern and the woman had broken up after the incident.

Harley Redfern leaves Maroochydore Court House on Wednesday after being placed on probation for assault.

Redfern pleaded guilty to unlawful assault - domestic violence offence in the District Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the matter, which usually would have been before a magistrates court, was before a district court as Redfern had been facing trial on an unrelated charge which had been withdrawn.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis said Redfern was an enrolled nurse who had worked in the aged care industry for most of his career and hoped to resume working in the sector.

"A deterioration in the relationship had been going on," he said.

"He came and her bags were packed, it came as somewhat of a surprise to him.

"Obviously he did not react in a mature or reasoned matter."

Mr Lewis said the degeneration of their relationship may have led to unresolved mental health issues for Redfern.

"Your conduct towards the complainant and children began to take on quite bizarre aspects and eventually she decided she was going to leave and take the children with her," Judge Jones said.

"It seems to be the offence has occurred circumstantially rather than through deep-seated issues of domestic violence.

"There are some disturbing elements about your conduct.

"I think you may benefit from a degree of supervision, albeit for a short period."

Judge Jones sentenced Redfern to one year on probation.

No conviction was recorded.