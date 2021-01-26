Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Mood 'changing slightly' around Australia Day
News

Man knocked out in 30-strong Bribie punch-up

by Cormac Pearson
26th Jan 2021 7:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating a huge brawl on Bribie Island this afternoon involving around 30 people, with a man hospitalised as Australia Day celebrations turn ugly.

Officers were called to Sylvan Beach Esplanade just after 3pm to find one man unconscious on the beach after a witness said there were 30 people fighting.

Police have been called to a huge brawl at Bribie Island. Picture: Tomo Dale/Facebook
Police have been called to a huge brawl at Bribie Island. Picture: Tomo Dale/Facebook

Police say someone at the scene was armed with a knife, while another man was pushed off a set of stairs.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the man fell five metres.

He was taken to Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected spinal injury around 3.20.

Another patient was treated on scene but declined transport to hospital.

No complaints have been made, but police are continuing their inquiries.

Originally published as Man knocked out in 30-strong Bribie punch-up

More Stories

brawl bribie island editors picks punch up

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency beacon saves injured Burnett motorbike rider

        Premium Content Emergency beacon saves injured Burnett motorbike rider

        News Having the right equipment proved potentially lifesaving for a motorcycle rider, after he was seriously injured in the North Burnett.

        Speedway shares big plans after COVID quashed Aus Day event

        Premium Content Speedway shares big plans after COVID quashed Aus Day event

        Motor Sports South Burnett Speedway Club are back at the drawing board for 10th Anniversary of...

        The ‘split decision’ that cost man 18 days lost in the wild

        Premium Content The ‘split decision’ that cost man 18 days lost in the wild

        News Robert Weber shares just how he came to be at Kilkivan property

        WE DIDN’T LOSE HOPE: The moment politician found missing man

        Premium Content WE DIDN’T LOSE HOPE: The moment politician found missing man

        Community State MP Tony Perrett and wife Michele refused to stop searching for Robert Weber...