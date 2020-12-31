Menu
Man knocked unconscious after driving into water tank

Rae Wilson
, rae.wilson@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 7:50 PM
A MAN was knocked unconscious after a Falcon sedan ran into a water tank in Moranbah about 7.10pm.

The car drove into a tank at Hornery Water and Transport on Railway Station Road.

It is understood at least one of the two occupants was initially trapped.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the unconscious man was walking around when paramedics arrived.

He said the man, in his 50s, had minor lacerations and was taken to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition.

He said no injuries were reported for the other occupant.

Mackay Daily Mercury

