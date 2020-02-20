Menu
MAN CHARGED: Two police officers were assaulted after they attended a Kingaroy address. Photo: Contributed
Crime

Man lashes out at police, charged with serious assault

Laura Blackmore
20th Feb 2020 11:30 AM
A 33-YEAR-old Kingaroy has been charged with serious assault after police were called to a disturbance at a residence on River Rd at Kingaroy.

It will be alleged that on Wednesday, February 20 at about 4.45pm, police entered the residence and found a man inside the house who immediately became hostile towards the officers.

The man allegedly stood up and pushed the officers before kicking both of them in the chest and legs and on several occasions.

The man has been charged with two counts of serious assault on police and one count of failing to dispose of syringe.

Both officers were treated for minor injuries including scratches to their arms and hands.

The offender is to appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court today, February 20.

