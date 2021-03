Police are seeking assistance to identify the two persons pictured. Photo/QPS

Officers are on the hunt for a man and woman in relation to damage caused to sliding doors at Kingaroy Shopping World.

At 3.30pm on March 6, a male person allegedly pushed a shopping trolley into the doors causing damage.

Police are seeking assistance to identify the two persons pictured who maybe to assist with the inquiries.