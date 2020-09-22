Menu
A Goomeri man faced court after leaving three dogs without water and shelter. (Picture: File)
Crime

Man leaves dogs surrounded by faeces with no water, shelter

Tristan Evert
22nd Sep 2020 5:30 PM
A GOOMERI man has pleaded guilty to breaching the duty of care of an animal after leaving three dogs without water or shelter.

Police executed a search warrant at a Goomeri residence, observing three mixed breed dogs surrounded by faeces on a veranda with no access to water, bedding or shelter.

Christopher William Arthur Webb told police the dogs are sometimes kept in a cage out the back, however the cage was damaged at the time and could not secure the dogs.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said the amount of faeces indicated the dogs had been there for some time.

“There appears to be a shelter and water issue,” Sen Sgt Gangemi said.

Webb was convicted and fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

murgon magistrates court south burnett crime
South Burnett

