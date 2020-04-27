Menu
Man loses licence speeding on way to Burnett mines

Madeline Grace
27th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
KINGAROY Police pulled over a driver on his way to work driving 50km/h over the speed limit.

The 23 year old Victorian man was travelling north on the Burnett Highway through Ban Ban Springs at 150km/h in the marked 100km/h zone yesterday afternoon (April 26).

The driver was driving to the mines for work.

He was fined $1245.

He will also lose his licence for 6 months.

The Kingaroy Police said the driver couldn't offer an excuse and said he was driving for work.

