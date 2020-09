A man has walked away uninjured after his car slammed into a tree. (Picture: File)

A MAN has walked away uninjured after his car slammed into a tree on the D’Aguilar Highway in South Nanango.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash at about 12.43am.

The man in his 20s declined ambulance transport.