Man masturbates in front of kids in ‘sexual rampage’

A man who went on a "spree of perversion" in Townsville masturbated in front of four children while they played at their home.

Lance Wayne Hannon, 25, was high on ice when on April 6 this year he embarked on a half-hour "sexual rampage" in Newton St, Wulguru.

The Townsville District Court heard Hannon masturbated in front of two tourists, four children under the age of 12, their mother, a 75-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman and her partner.

The court heard Hannon masturbated completely naked in front of two female backpackers at the Walkabout Palms Caravan Park in Wulguru at 1.30pm.

A short time later Hannon entered a home on Newton St and masturbated in front of four children aged three, four, seven and nine while pulling faces and laughing, the court heard.

Crown prosecutor Molly Mahlouzarides told the court Hannon then went upstairs while on his "spree of perversion".

"He went to confront their mother, who again was subjected to the defendant pulling down his pants and furiously masturbating within her home," she said.

"She was so scared that she yelled out and grabbed a knife and the defendant fled."

A victim impact statement was read out to the court written by the children's mother detailing the emotional scars of the ordeal.

"My deepest emotions come from the effect you have had on my children. They have completely lost their confidence, they have lost their independence and the ability to play and the ability to be content in their own backyard," she said.

"They have become anxious and weary...and often ask me questions that I cannot answer."

Afterwards Hannon masturbated on the backstairs of 75-year-old ladies home in Wulguru, yelling out, "oh mum, oh mum, you want this, look what I've got for you".

Lance Wayne Hannon entered a home on Newton St and masturbated in front of four children aged three, four, seven and nine while pulling faces and laughing. Picture: FILE

The court heard at 1.55pm Hannon went to another home where he entered the living room and told the male and female occupant, "I'm the police, I'm the police, stay where you are".

Hannon pleaded guilty to 18 charges including four counts of indecent treatment of child under 16 (expose) child under 12 years.

The court heard Hannon had two prior wilful exposure convictions from January last year.

Defence barrister for Hannon Harvey Walters told the court Hannon "binged" on more than half a gram of ice before his "sexual rampage".

"He is disgusted with his own behaviour; he was shocked to realise he had done these things to young children and old ladies and other persons," he said.

Judge Lynham told Hannon he needed to address his underlying psychiatric issues.

"No normal right minded citizen just goes around exposing their penis to strangers," he said.

"(The offending) is so abhorrent, so peculiar and so unnatural that unless you address what appears to be more than drugs which has caused you to engage in that type of behaviour, it is almost inevitable that you ... will be back before the courts."

Judge Lynham declared the 136 days spent in pre-sentence custody and sentenced Hannon to two and a half years' jail.

A parole eligibility date was set at December 5 this year.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.





Originally published as Man masturbates in front of kids in 'sexual rampage'