Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seriously concerned for the welfare of Daniel Barker, who has been missing for six weeks after he ran away from the scene of a car accident.
Police are seriously concerned for the welfare of Daniel Barker, who has been missing for six weeks after he ran away from the scene of a car accident.
News

Man missing for six weeks after car crash

by Jessica McSweeney
1st Jul 2020 6:30 PM

Police have concerns for the wellbeing of a man missing for more than six weeks in the Blue Mountains after running away from the scene of a car crash.

Daniel Barker, 41, was in the passenger seat of a car when it crashed into a tree at Wentworth Falls, just after 11pm on May 16th.

Mr Barker survived the crash, but instead of calling for help he began walking towards Wentworth Falls train station reportedly uninjured.

The driver escaped relatively unharmed.

Mr Barker, who is from South Bowenfels, was last seen walking on Railway Parade, and has been missing for more than six weeks.

Police searched nearby bushland but are yet to find the man.

Police say they are seriously concerned for Mr Barker's safety, given how long he has been missing.

He is described as being caucasian in appearance, approximately 160cm-170cm tall, thin build with grey and brown short curly hair.

Anyone with knowledge of Daniel's whereabouts or with dashcam footage should contact Crime Stoppers or Springwood Police Station.

Originally published as Man missing for six weeks after car crash in Blue Mountains

daniel barker missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        premium_icon Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        News Three ponies, including a three-month-old foal, died in the shocking attack, leaving their owner devastated

        Rubbish dumped on popular South Burnett bike trail

        premium_icon Rubbish dumped on popular South Burnett bike trail

        News Cartons of Bundaberg rum, dirty nappies and other household rubbish has been dumped...

        Kingaroy business owner bowled over by national honour

        premium_icon Kingaroy business owner bowled over by national honour

        News Kingaroy Tenpin Bowling owner, Morty Douglass, has been elected to Tenpin Bowling...

        Maranoa MP urges Premier to reconsider COVID-19 pub fines

        premium_icon Maranoa MP urges Premier to reconsider COVID-19 pub fines

        News NATIONAL Party deputy leader David Littleproud said if the premier doesn’t show...