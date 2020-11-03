Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
James Samuel Baumgart
James Samuel Baumgart
News

Man fronts court amid bizarre body in ditch probe

Jessica Cook
3rd Nov 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHARGES against a Maryborough man, accused of murder after a body was found more than an hour away, have briefly been mentioned in court.

James Samuel Baumgart, 36, is charged with murder, assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage.

Police allege the Island Plantation man was involved in an altercation at John Street, Maryborough on Sunday, during which a 43-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

Later that night, a ute allegedly connected to the John Street scene crashed at a property gate near Gympie and was found abandoned.

The next morning police spoke to a 45-year-old man who had allegedly fled the scene where the ute crashed.

Hours later, the body of the man who was allegedly injured at John Street was discovered down an embankment near where the car crashed.

Back on the Fraser Coast, Mr Baumgart was arrested and charged.

The charges were read in Hervey Bay Magistrates on Tuesday but no further details were available.

No application for bail was made and the case was transferred to Maryborough where Mr Baumgart will appear via video link for a committal mention on November 9.

court crime editors picks
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mondure farmer to stand trial for backpacker sexual assault

        Premium Content Mondure farmer to stand trial for backpacker sexual assault

        Crime WAYNE Robert Green will stand trial for the alleged sexual assault of a foreign backpacker, while she was working on his farm back in 2013.

        Contenders line up after Frecklington steps down

        Premium Content Contenders line up after Frecklington steps down

        Politics David Crisafulli and Tim Mander are shaping up as potential contenders

        PHOTOS: State of Origin fun at Burnett College

        Premium Content PHOTOS: State of Origin fun at Burnett College

        Rugby League To celebrate the first 2020 State of Origin game on Wednesday, the student council...

        ‘OFF THE CHARTS’: Government worker blows four times limit

        Premium Content ‘OFF THE CHARTS’: Government worker blows four times limit

        Crime A Kingaroy government worker has been slapped with a huge fine after she was caught...