Damien Gallaher has pleaded guilty to multiple offences and will be sentenced after Easter.
Crime

Man pleads guilty to Gympie shotgun rampage

Kristen Camp
6th Mar 2021 5:30 AM
The 28-year-old Southside man accused of a nine-hour shotgun spree through the region last Saturday night has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to the offences in Gympie Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Damien Michael Patrick Gallaher has pleaded guilty to 10 offences police say occurred following an argument with a colleague at a local pub.

Mr Gallaher’s Commodore on the left was severely damaged with a smashed windscreen and ripped up back tyres. Also pictured is the truck he crashed and the shotgun used.
Mr Gallaher is charged with driving through Gympie region streets in his Holden Commodore firing a shotgun at several locations, including his workplace, doing a burnout that caused his rear tyres to rip from the rims and breaking into his workplace where he took a truck and crashed it into a tree.

MORE DETAILS OF RAMPAGE HERE

Appearing before Magistrate Chris Callaghan on Wednesday, Mr Gallaher was remanded in custody for sentencing on April 22.

