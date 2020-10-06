Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.
Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.
News

Man pleads not guilty to antique razor theft

Jessica Cook
6th Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 10:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN accused of breaking into the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum and stealing antique cut-throat razors has pleaded not guilty.

Anthony Holt faced court last week over a raft of charges including theft, receiving tainted property and unlawfully obtaining medication.

The man pleaded guilty to only one of the eight charges, which was breaking into Aquavue Cafe and stealing items including water bottles and clothing.

He pleaded not guilty to the theft of antique razors, razor strops and a sharpening stone from the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum between June 25 and June 28.

He also pleaded not guilty to receiving tainted property which included bank cards, tools, fishing equipment and a bicycle, unlawful possession of a dangerous drug namely cannabis, illegally obtaining Baclofen and Escitalopram.

The case was adjourned until November 26 for a mention and hearing mention.

Mr Holt had his bailed extended.

fraser coast court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Premium Content Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Politics Queenslanders have been implored not to waste their vote on a “disastrous” minority government.

        Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        Premium Content Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        News Tax cuts to be brought forward in historic budget

        QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Premium Content QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Politics One side would emerge a clear winner if the election was held today

        BREAKING: Five injured in North Burnett two vehicle crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Five injured in North Burnett two vehicle crash

        Breaking A total of five people have been treated by paramedics and two taken to hospital...