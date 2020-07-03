Menu
The complainant is currently pregnant with a baby suffering from a heart condition. File Photo.
Crime

Man refused bail after alleged attack on pregnant spouse

Holly Cormack
3rd Jul 2020 7:30 AM
A NANANGO man charged with physically assaulting his pregnant spouse, who is carrying a baby with a known heart condition, was denied bail before Kingaroy Magistrate Court today.

The defendant is facing three charges, including two counts of Contravention of Domestic Violence Orders (Aggravated Offence) and one count of Assaults Occasioning Bodily Harm - Domestic Violence Offence.

The complainant was allegedly physically assaulted by the defendant while travelling in a car between 1am and 3am on May 26.

"She (the complainant) presented herself to hospital and was kept there for some days," Magistrate Andrew Sinclair told the court.

"She was given a fairly conservative treatment for the pain in her shoulder, which she attributed to the assault, and the need to keep her in hospital related more to the fact that she is pregnant."

The baby has a ventricular septal defect (VSD), also referred to as a hole in the heart.

Magistrate Sinclair stated that the defendant was in a "show cause" position, due to the charges listed involving a maximum penalty of at least seven years, as well as a previous domestic violence conviction within the last five years involving the same aggrieved.

In accessing his 'character' and criminal history, and previous breach of a probation order, Magistrate Sinclair determined that the defendant was 'unlikely to obey any orders of any authorities'.

The case has been adjourned for mention on August 31 at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

domestic violence offences kingaroy magistrates court pregnant woman
