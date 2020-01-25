Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Big Millstream Falls, plunges over a basalt lava flow, in the Millstream Falls National Park, Ravenshoe, Atherton Tablelands, Australia
Big Millstream Falls, plunges over a basalt lava flow, in the Millstream Falls National Park, Ravenshoe, Atherton Tablelands, Australia
News

Man reported missing at Qld waterfall

by Daniel Bateman
25th Jan 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SWIFT water rescue team is on the scene at a Tablelands waterfall, where a middle-aged man is feared to have been swept away.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man in his 50s was reported missing at Millstream Falls, near Ravenshoe, about 1.45pm.

He said emergency services, including a swift water rescue team, was on the scene assisting with the search, understood to be taking place between Big and Little Millstream falls.

More than 50mm of rainfall blanketed the Ravenshoe area overnight.

Big Millstream Falls is reputedly the widest single-drop waterfall in Australia.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency tablelands waterfall waterfall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES VOLUNTEER: Do you have what it takes?

        premium_icon SES VOLUNTEER: Do you have what it takes?

        Life Kathy had never touched a chainsaw before taking on the role, now she confidently helps out on jobs.

        MORE RAIN? Storm warning issued for parts of state

        MORE RAIN? Storm warning issued for parts of state

        News With heavy rainfall predicted for Queensland, will the South Burnett see any...

        Person rushed to hospital after Nanango crash

        premium_icon Person rushed to hospital after Nanango crash

        News Paramedics were called to the two-vehicle crash this morning.

        PHOTOS: Working dogs of the South Burnett

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Working dogs of the South Burnett

        News It is a busy life for farm dogs who hang out on quad bikes, in water troughs or...