Man ‘reverse headbutts’ cop after meltdown in court

NOT USING HIS HEAD: A Cherbourg man was removed from Kingaroy District Court last year after kicking at the dock and damaging the microphone before “reverse headbutting” a police officer as he attempted to place him in a cell. Photo: File

A CHERBOURG man's appearance before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday ended much more calmly than his appearance at Kingaroy District Court last year.

Last year's court date ended with a charge of serious assault involving a police officer, one of six charges Thomas Edward Baker faced this week via video link from prison.

Other charges included stealing, possession of dangerous drugs and utensils, a count of assault as well as a second serious assault charge.

Baker, 43, pleaded guilty to all six charges.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens told the court Baker became aggressive when remanded in custody on other charges, and began to verbally abuse those around him during the district court appearance.

"He began to kick at the window before grabbing the microphone in the dock in his right hand and bending it out of shape, causing it to become inoperable," Sgt Stevens said.

"He was removed from the courthouse courtroom and taken to the Kingaroy Police Station where he lodged at the charge counter.

"He (Baker) began kicking the front counter with his foot and threw the electric pen. Police then attempted to place him in a padded cell.

"As he was being placed in the cell, he attempted to punch one of the officers in the back of the head, another officer intervened and attempted to stop the defendant.

"The defendant then did what is called a reverse headbutt and hit the officer on his right cheek causing pain and discomfort."

"Yeah, pain and discomfort to my head," Baker interrupted.

Duty lawyer Chris Campbell said Baker was remanded in custody after the incident before presenting for an examination report.

"The report revealed Mr Baker has an anti-social personality disorder, likely complicated by substance use," Mr Campbell said.

"He's had a very, very difficult relationship breakdown that involved a young child and this appears to be the precursor for a lot of his angst."

Magistrate Louisa Pink said she was taking into account Baker's guilty pleas when imposing penalties.

He was sentenced on November 26, 2019, to 12 months' imprisonment for entering a dwelling with intent while armed, and to 18 months' imprisonment for assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed.

"I'm satisfied that is appropriate and no more severe in the circumstances that you be sentenced to a term of imprisonment," Ms Pink said.

"I state that the period of time that you have served in custody from the 21st of August to the 25th of November, 2019 - being 97 days - to be time already served under this sentence and that was time served before that last sentence was imposed.

"Your current parole release date of the 25th of February remains … and in respect of all other charges you are convicted and not further punished."