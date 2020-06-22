Menu
Police are patrolling around Kawana Shoppingworld after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the throat during a brawl near McDonald's this afternoon.
Crime

Man on the run after stabbing girl in shopping centre brawl

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Jun 2020 6:35 PM | Updated: 7:57 PM
AN 18-YEAR-OLD man is on the run after allegedly stabbing a teenage girl at Kawana Shoppingworld this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said about 4pm, the 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy got into a fight near the McDonald's restaurant inside the shopping centre.

A 16-year-old girl reportedly tried to intervene, but was stabbed in the throat by the 18-year-old man.

The girl was reportedly conscious and breathing and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

The police spokeswoman said the man fled the scene and police were currently patrolling the area.

She said the attack was "not random".

More to come.

