Paramedics transported a man to the Gympie Hospital after his truck rolled over along the Burnett Highway on Tuesday, December 17. Photo: FILE

Paramedics transported a man to the Gympie Hospital after his truck rolled over along the Burnett Highway on Tuesday, December 17. Photo: FILE

A MAN was rushed to hospital after a truck rolled over along the Burnett Highway near Goomeri early this morning.

The truck rollover was reported at 6.07am on Tuesday.

Paramedics reported he had head, shoulder and suspected spinal injuries.

He was then transported in a stable condition to the Gympie Hospital.