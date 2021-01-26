Menu
Gabe Ian Tickner, who was busted on the street with a needle and methamphetamine, said 'family drama' had sent him back to drugs. Picture: Facebook
Man says ‘family drama’ triggered return to drugs

Frances Klein
26th Jan 2021 5:49 AM | Updated: 12:30 PM
A MAN caught carrying a used needle on the street and the remnants of methamphetamine blamed family drama for returning to the heavy drug habit.

Gabe Ian Tickner said he had been sober for almost two years when circumstances in his family surrounding a fatal car crash "just got to him".

Police caught Tickner walking on Hilton Rd at midnight on December 13, last year, carrying a shopping bag with a used syringe and needle in it and two clipseal bags with meth remnants totalling 0.1g.

He admitted to injecting the drug earlier that day at a friend's unit at Lawrence St, Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday when Tickner pleaded guilty to possessing the drug.

"It's a really dangerous drug and you shouldn't be in possession of it," Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Tickner.

"It's not a good way of getting out of sad moment in your life."

He noted the defendant's previous history of drug possession and dishonesty crimes and convicted and fined Tickner $250.

gympie court gympie drugs gympie magistrates court gympie police hilton road
