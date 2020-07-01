Menu
A diesel fitter crawled back up a mountain after crashing his car in a dramatic incident.
Crime

Man scales mountain after crashing his car off cliff

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
1st Jul 2020 2:50 PM
Police found a vehicle littered with drugs and empty beer cans when they were called to a mountainside car crash at Paluma.

Keiran Robert Flynn pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Wednesday to five charges including driving without due care and attention, and possess dangerous drugs.

The court heard on February 9, police were called to Mount Spec Road at Paluma to assist a car that crashed off the side of the mountain.

When police arrived, Flynn was found sitting on the side of the road being treated by passing motorists with small cuts to his forehead.

Police prosecutor Cody Rowe told the court Flynn told police that he had been drinking alcohol and had consumed cannabis before the crash.

Mr Rowe said Flynn confessed to police there was cannabis in his car.

"Police observed multiple beer cans strewn over the vehicle and located a small clip seal bag with cannabis, a pipe and a grinder," he said.

"The defendant told the police the crash happened at 2pm that afternoon and after the crash he had crawled back up the mountain."

The charges in February follow a traffic stop by police in January.

The court heard Flynn was stopped by police and returned a roadside breath test of 0.088.

Defence lawyer Adam Harvey told the court his client was a qualified diesel fitter and was suffering from mental health issues.

"He instructs me that he drove off the road," he said.

Mr Harvey said Flynn was attempting to address his issues with alcohol and drugs and had sought support from Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Services (ATODS).

Acting Magistrate Peter Smid acknowledged Flynn's initiative to seek help for his substance abuse.

"You don't need a lecture from me, you have woken up to yourself to address your problem," he said.

Mr Smid disqualified Flynn from driving for 9 months.

Convictions were recorded.

