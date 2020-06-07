Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are still on scene and have so far transported one male from the residence with major burns.
Emergency services are still on scene and have so far transported one male from the residence with major burns.
News

Man seriously burned in house inferno

by Nathan Edwards
6th Jun 2020 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in hospital after sustaining multiple burns in a house fire in Logan on Saturday night.

While the fire was believed to be under control by 9.45pm, emergency crews remained on scene at the Daintree Drv, Logan Village, property late on Saturday night after first responding to calls for help just before 8pm.

A man in his 60s is in a serious condition after sustaining burns to his face and arms.

He was transported to Royal Brisbane and Woman's Hospital.

Originally published as Man seriously burned in house inferno

house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Kingaroy realtor’s recession survival guide

        premium_icon REVEALED: Kingaroy realtor’s recession survival guide

        News How to not spend your life paying for someone else’s mortgage.

        BURNETT HWY CRASH: Motorcyclist in serious condition

        premium_icon BURNETT HWY CRASH: Motorcyclist in serious condition

        Breaking Paramedics and police attended the scene after receiving a call about a single...

        Dogs in ‘poor conditions with no water’ in Goomeri

        premium_icon Dogs in ‘poor conditions with no water’ in Goomeri

        News Officers attended a Goomeri home after receiving multiple complaints of animal...

        MISSING: Woman last seen June 4 in Kilcoy

        MISSING: Woman last seen June 4 in Kilcoy

        News Police and family hold concern for her wellbeing as she has a medical condition...