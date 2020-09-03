Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services at an incident where a man was hit by a train at Railway Estate in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Emergency services at an incident where a man was hit by a train at Railway Estate in the early hours of Thursday morning.
News

Queensland man seriously injured after being hit by train

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Sep 2020 10:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has suffered serious head, back and leg injuries after he was struck by a train.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Boundary St, Railway Estate shortly after midnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics rushed the man, aged in his 40s, to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are investigating the incident. A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it was unknown if the incident was a case of "misadventure" or a "workplace incident".

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Man seriously injured after being hit by train

More Stories

hit by train queensland rail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Positive COVID-19 case detected in Lockyer Valley

        Premium Content BREAKING: Positive COVID-19 case detected in Lockyer Valley

        News A POSITIVE coronavirus case has been confirmed in the Lockyer Valley. FULL DETAILS:

        FUTURE: Burnett town presented community development plan

        Premium Content FUTURE: Burnett town presented community development plan

        Community ‘A PLAN is really only dream unless we step into action’: Monto’s long awaited...

        Burnett boxer to swing for redemption at upcoming fight

        Premium Content Burnett boxer to swing for redemption at upcoming fight

        Boxing A South Burnett boxer who left school to pursue a boxing career is feeling...

        Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        Premium Content Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        News ’Inconsistent and disproportionate’: Beat turned up on borders