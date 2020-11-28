Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alistair Brightman
News

Man seriously injured in 20m fall

by Nathan Edwards
28th Nov 2020 9:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man remains in a serious condition after falling 20m down an embankment overnight.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police, arrived on scene at Flinders Pde, Gladstone Central, just before 11pm Friday night.

It's believed the man, in his 30s, fell down the embankment between Bishops Drv and Flinders Pde.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest, pelvic and limb injuries.

Originally published as Man seriously injured in 20m fall

More Stories

editors picks fall gladstone

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘When I kill her, you’re next’: Woman suffocated with pillow

        Premium Content ‘When I kill her, you’re next’: Woman suffocated with pillow

        News ‘LAST breath’: The brutally beaten South Burnett woman was found “curled in a ball shaking”, hidden from police under a tablecloth.

        How Olympics could slip through our fingers

        Premium Content How Olympics could slip through our fingers

        News “Our battle-worn state needs the job bonanza that would come."

        Kingaroy dad sold meth to friend, faces potential jail term

        Premium Content Kingaroy dad sold meth to friend, faces potential jail term

        News “He has been dealing with a number of personal issues ... "

        No sex please, we’re the state LNP

        Premium Content No sex please, we’re the state LNP

        News Some have suggested it’s part of a new ethics drive by Crisafulli