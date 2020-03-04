Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man allegedly poured petrol on himself before catching on fire in a Fraser Coast school.
A man allegedly poured petrol on himself before catching on fire in a Fraser Coast school.
News

School fire horror: Coast man sets himself alight

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
4th Mar 2020 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is fighting for his life after catching on fire in a Fraser Coast school last night.

Police allege the man doused himself with petrol before igniting while dealing with officers.

Officers were called to a Granville park around 11pm.

"Upon arrival, officers observed the man who ran from police into the Granville State School with a jerry can and lighter," a spokesperson said.

When approached by police the man allegedly poured petrol on himself.

"Officers attempted to communicate with the man, however the incident resulted in the male igniting," the spokesperson said.

"Police rendered immediate assistance, however the man received significant injuries from burns and was transported to the Maryborough Hospital."

He was later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command and is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

If you need help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane fire granville maryborough police news state school
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmer allegedly fired backpacker after she refused oral sex

        premium_icon Farmer allegedly fired backpacker after she refused oral sex

        Crime A friend of an alleged rape victim has given evidence that the British traveller cried when she told her that a 50-year-old Queensland farmer had allegedly forced her...

        ‘She wears pink, I wear black’: Bird eyes off Div 5 spot

        premium_icon ‘She wears pink, I wear black’: Bird eyes off Div 5 spot

        Council News Meet the first indigenous person to run in South Burnett council elections.

        LATEST UPDATE: Kingaroy Hospital project advances

        premium_icon LATEST UPDATE: Kingaroy Hospital project advances

        News The new Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment is starting to take shape - here’s the...

        • 4th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        Matthew Langford’s South Burnett fishing report

        Matthew Langford’s South Burnett fishing report

        Fishing Thanks to the recent rainfall plenty of water has fallen into our dams with the...

        • 4th Mar 2020 4:26 PM