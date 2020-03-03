Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An elderly man has been arrested after allegedly forging predatory friendships with two older men in two different nursing homes before sexually abusing them.
An elderly man has been arrested after allegedly forging predatory friendships with two older men in two different nursing homes before sexually abusing them.
Crime

Man sexually abuses elderly male aged-care patients

by Cameron Bates
3rd Mar 2020 4:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An elderly man allegedly forged predatory friendships with two much older men in two different Hinchinbrook nursing homes before sexually abusing them, Ingham Police investigators said today.

Ingham Police Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Bye told the Herbert River Express this afternoon that the accused, 72, was arrested at his Hinchinbrook home this morning.

The man has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of serious assault of a person aged over 60.

The Herbert River Express is not releasing the ages of the alleged victims or identifying either aged-care facility, both of which were contacted for comment today.

"As this matter is currently the subject of a police investigation, and in the interest of resident privacy, it would be inappropriate for us to comment," a spokesman for one of the rest homes said in a statement.

Det Sen Sgt Bye said the offending spanned from New Year's Day 2018 until February 14 this year.

It is understood the male, who had no official relationship with either rest home, was known to the alleged victims prior to the offending.

The man has been released on bail and banned from visiting either nursing homes.

His next appearance will be in the Ingham Magistrates Court on March 19.

Det Sen Sgt Bye said the case was out of the ordinary.

"It is extremely concerning for vulnerable people," he said.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Inspiring women from around South Burnett

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Inspiring women from around South Burnett

        Local Faces Ahead of International Women’s Day, we got readers to let us know about the amazing women in their lives.

        • 3rd Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        Local principal shares her thoughts on feminism

        premium_icon Local principal shares her thoughts on feminism

        News Principal Karyn Bjelke-Petersen said International Women’s Day was about...

        • 3rd Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        MAJOR CRACKDOWN: $240K of drugs seized, 63 people charged

        premium_icon MAJOR CRACKDOWN: $240K of drugs seized, 63 people charged

        Crime Drug operation one of the biggest in the South Burnett in recent memory.

        Woman asks shopkeeper to look after stolen goods

        premium_icon Woman asks shopkeeper to look after stolen goods

        News A 44-year-old Kingaroy woman fronted court after she asked a shop attendant to look...