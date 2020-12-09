Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are on the scene after a man was allegedly shot in Ravenhall about 8.30am on Wednesday. Picture: Channel 9
Police are on the scene after a man was allegedly shot in Ravenhall about 8.30am on Wednesday. Picture: Channel 9
Crime

Man shot at Melbourne worksite

by Anthony Piovesan
9th Dec 2020 9:31 AM

A man has been shot at a worksite in Melbourne's west on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the Rebecca Drive site in Ravenhall about 8.30am and discovered a man with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound" to his upper body.

Workers on site restrained a man on scene until police arrived.

Chaos has unfolded at a worksite in Melbourne’s outer west after a man allegedly shot a worker. Picture: Channel 9
Chaos has unfolded at a worksite in Melbourne’s outer west after a man allegedly shot a worker. Picture: Channel 9


The man, believed to be in his 80s, is assisting police with their inquiries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined, and the investigation remains ongoing.

More to come

Originally published as Man shot at Melbourne worksite

More Stories

crime editors picks melbourne ravenhall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett Councils receive $1.6 million for road upgrades

        Premium Content Burnett Councils receive $1.6 million for road upgrades

        Council News The South Burnett and Cherbourg Councils have received major government funding to make crucial road upgrades.

        ‘I DON’T TRUST THE SYSTEM’: Family speak out on tragic loss

        Premium Content ‘I DON’T TRUST THE SYSTEM’: Family speak out on tragic loss

        News A NANANGO family has lost trust in the mental health system after they say several...

        Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Premium Content Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Offbeat It’s the luckiest postcode in Queensland

        Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Premium Content Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Education Qld lagging behind on maths and science despite making gains