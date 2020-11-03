Menu
Police block Kingsley Street, Walloon on Sunday.
Crime

Man shot by police in siege stays in hospital for court

Ross Irby
2nd Nov 2020 4:00 PM
A MAN shot by police during a siege incident at Walloon on Sunday remains in hospital recovering after surgery.

The case of Roger Debels received a brief mention at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

Roger John Debels, 55, from Walloon, is charged with three counts of dangerous conduct with a weapon in Kingsley St at Walloon on Sunday, November 1; two counts of committing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm; and three charges of committing serious assault to a police officer when pretending/ is armed with a weapon.

Legal Aid lawyer Leah Scott told the court at 11.40am that Debels was now out of sedation due to his injuries, and as yet no legal representative had been able to speak to him.

There was also an apparent need for Debels to speak to a mental health practitioner.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella queried the correct way the matter should proceed, and if it would require a bedside court appearance in the Ipswich Hospital.

Ms Scott said his appearance before the court may be able to be arranged via telephone and if so, it would need to be confirmed.

Mr Kinsella put the matter over to Tuesday for mention with a hospital bedside link-up via telephone.

Debels did not appear at today's mention.

He was charged following a series of incidents with police alleging shots had been fired by a person at the property.

An emergency situation was declared by police and the man is believed to have been shot just after midday.

