A man has been flown to hospital with "significant" head injuries after a wooden beam reportedly fell on him at Cooroy. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Man smashed in head by beam in woodworking incident

Ashley Carter
19th Oct 2020 12:12 PM | Updated: 2:38 PM
A man in his 70s has been flown to hospital with "significant" head injuries after a wooden beam reportedly fell on him at Cooroy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the beam reportedly fell and struck the man in the head at a Lower Mill Rd address just before 10am on Monday.

It's believed the man had been operating a piece of machinery at a recreational facility when a piece of wood he was working on came loose and struck him.

He suffered head and facial injuries as a result.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to a nearby sports oval where the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter had landed.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and was in a serious condition.

cooroy workplace incident
