Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man sneaks out of quarantine for ciggie

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
20th Jul 2020 5:33 AM

 

A returned traveller's nicotine cravings will cost him a day in court after he allegedly wrestled with police when caught trying to sneak out of hotel quarantine for a cigarette.

The Queensland man, 28, is set to be charged with resisting police and failing to comply public health orders after the fiery incident about 2.35am on Sunday.

Police will allege in court the man was undergoing his mandatory 14-day quarantine at the InterContinental Hotel in Macquarie St, Sydney, when he tried to leave his room.

The man had only just begun his quarantine period. Picture: Dylan Robinson
The man had only just begun his quarantine period. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Security allegedly advised him to return to his room but the man got into a lift in an attempt to flee the Circular Quay hotel.

That is when police stepped in.

"After a short, physical struggle with officers, the man was restrained and returned to his hotel room," NSW Police said in a statement.

The man had arrived in the country on Friday.

He will be issued with a court attendance notice upon his release from quarantine at the end of this month.

Originally published as Man sneaks out of quarantine for ciggie

More Stories

Show More
cigarette coronavirus quarantine smoking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        News Big cuts coming for JobKeeper payments will hit casuals

        • 20th Jul 2020 4:58 AM
        Police investigating crash which hospitalised elderly woman

        premium_icon Police investigating crash which hospitalised elderly woman

        News A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital following a single-vehicle crash this...

        Bunnings sausages to sizzle again soon

        premium_icon Bunnings sausages to sizzle again soon

        Community THE Aussie staple will likely be sizzling outside Kingaroy Bunnings again before...