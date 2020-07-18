Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SWING AND MISS: This Warwick man’s challenge to fight turned into a common assault conviction. Picture: peepo
SWING AND MISS: This Warwick man’s challenge to fight turned into a common assault conviction. Picture: peepo
Crime

Man spits in brother-in-law’s face during fight at work

Jessica Paul
18th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN went to his brother-in-law's workplace and spat in his face had his conduct denounced in court as "the most revolting thing to do".

On March 17, Shaun David Abood went to his brother-in-law's workplace to challenge him to a fight at a skatepark later that day over an ongoing family dispute.

The other man initially declined, though after Abood swung and missed twice, the men "wrestled" on the ground until they were pulled apart by other employees.

During the scuffle, Abood spat in his brother-in-law's face.

Neither man was injured in the fight.

Defence counsel Amber Acreman told the court her client had "no intention" of fighting with his brother-in-law at work.

Ms Acreman added Abood spat in the other man's face in reaction to an "inappropriate" comment about one of his children.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Magistrate Julian Noud said regardless of provocation, the father's "disgusting" behaviour was "the most revolting thing to do".

Abood pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.

He was fined $650 and his conviction was not recorded.

More Stories

crime queensland crime spits
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cherbourg boxers slip on the gloves as gym reopens

        premium_icon Cherbourg boxers slip on the gloves as gym reopens

        Boxing It’s been months since boxers in Cherbourg have been allowed back in the ring.

        SEE THE PHOTOS: Monto’s art trail transformation in pictures

        premium_icon SEE THE PHOTOS: Monto’s art trail transformation in pictures

        Art & Theatre The birth of Monto’s exclusive tourist attractions has put the town on the map...

        Elderly man’s bumper dope haul ‘purely for personal use’

        premium_icon Elderly man’s bumper dope haul ‘purely for personal use’

        Crime The man told a magistrate his reason for growing the illegal crop was he didn’t...

        Rescue helicopter tasked to highway motorcycle crash

        premium_icon Rescue helicopter tasked to highway motorcycle crash

        News PARAMEDICS are on scene following a motorcycle crash on the Isis Highway.