A man in his 20s was stabbed during an altercation at Mooloolaba.
Crime

Man stabbed as street brawl turns bloody

Ashley Carter
1st Jul 2020 7:20 AM | Updated: 10:38 AM
A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital after allegedly being stabbed during a fight at Mooloolaba.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said there was an altercation between two men on Venning St and Walan St just before 1am.

He said the victim "thought he'd been punched", but when he looked at his injury he realised he'd been stabbed.

The men were not known to each other.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police were searching for the alleged offender.

The victim was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with abdominal and back injuries and was in a serious condition.

More to come.

