Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has allegedly been attacked by a woman after a social media meetup took a sinister turn.
A man has allegedly been attacked by a woman after a social media meetup took a sinister turn.
Crime

Man stabbed at social media meetup, cops say

by Gerard Cockburn
24th Apr 2021 10:29 AM

A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing a man in the stomach in Sydney's southwest.

On Thursday about 8.40pm, the woman entered a 19-year-old man's car on Fitzpatrick Crescent in Casula after the pair had been communicating through social media.

Authorities allege the woman stabbed the man after she entered the passenger seat of his Subaru as three other men armed with weapons approached the car from behind.

Police allege the man accelerated to try and escape when the woman produced a knife and stabbed him in the stomach, causing him to crash his car into a parked trailer and two cars on Jacaranda Crescent.

The man then jumped a fence where a neighbour applied first aid to his stab wound and called emergency services.

Paramedics took the man to Liverpool Hospital for surgery where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The 20-year-old Casula woman was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She was refused bail and is expected to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Man stabbed at social media meetup: cops

crime stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanwell CEO resigns days after company pivots to renewables

        Premium Content Stanwell CEO resigns days after company pivots to renewables

        News Stanwell’s CEO has announced he’s stepping down from the top job just days after the corporation revealed its plans to transition to cleaner energy.

        Statue unveiled to commemorate Goomeri’s wartime history

        Premium Content Statue unveiled to commemorate Goomeri’s wartime history

        Community A bronze digger statue was unveiled in Goomeri this morning ahead of ANZAC DAY...

        Youth Member for Callide advocates to help troubled youths

        Premium Content Youth Member for Callide advocates to help troubled youths

        Community Meet the North Burnett student passionate about rehabilitating troubled youths and...

        Nanango Youth Member eager to fight for regional voices

        Premium Content Nanango Youth Member eager to fight for regional voices

        Community Fresh from parliament, meet the budding politician working hard to bring a voice to...