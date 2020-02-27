Menu
Police on scene at an alleged stabbing on William St, Brisbane. Photo: Jess Millward/Nine News Brisbane
Man stabbed in stomach in CBD brawl

by Danielle O’Neal
27th Feb 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO MEN are in hospital with stab wounds and other person is in custody after a brawl broke out near The Treasury casino early this morning.

Police were called to fight on William St, Brisbane City, just before 5am.

Paramedics treated three men for injuries, including a man who had been stabbed in the stomach.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Another man sustained wounds to his leg and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A man in his 40s sustained minor hand injuries.

Police have one person in custody.

stabbing

