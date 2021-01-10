Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man ‘stabbed in the neck’ in horror home invasion

by Danielle O’Neal
10th Jan 2021 12:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has sustained serious stab wounds to his neck and lost teeth after an alleged break and enter in Moreton Bay overnight.

Police said a 51-year-old Rothwell resident woke to a 35-year-old man inside his Drysdale St unit just after midnight.

A physical altercation took place between the two men, who police believe are known to each other.

The 35-year-old Rothwell man allegedly then stabbed the 51-year-old resident in the neck and caused serious head injuries resulting in the resident losing some teeth.

The resident was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police located a 35-year-old man on Simpson Court and subsequently charged him with one count of enter dwelling with intent and one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear in Redcliffe Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Meanwhile in Central Queensland, a man sustained serious stab wounds to his arms and face in a separate alleged assault in Yeppoon.

A police spokesman said a man, who is yet to be located by police, was allegedly demanding money from another man inside a home

He was subsequently stabbed and taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a serious condition, with the offender fleeing the scene.

Investigations are continuing into both incidents.

Originally published as Man 'stabbed in the neck' in horror home invasion

More Stories

crime editors picks home invasion stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Burnett locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Health Think it’s business as usual in the Burnett with Brisbane in a three-day lockdown? Think again.

        CRIME WRAP: Driver busted 30km over limit, hooning teens

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Driver busted 30km over limit, hooning teens

        Crime From high range speeding to hooning teens, here’s what has been keeping Blackbutt...

        Blackbutt man to front court after alleged serious assault

        Premium Content Blackbutt man to front court after alleged serious assault

        Crime A Blackbutt man will face court next week following an alleged “unprovoked” attack...

        Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Premium Content Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Crime ‘Suck my c--k’: A South Burnett sex pest offered up cash to two older ladies for...