UPDATE: Man struck by 500kg object at Rocky worksite

UPDATE1.27pm: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a man has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital with "spinal precautions" following a workplace incident.

Crews were called to the site at 12:32pm.

The man was transported from Peak Hill Quarry in a stable condition.

INITIAL 12.45pm: Ambulance crews are heading to Peak Hill Quarry after reports a man was struck in the head by a 500kg piece of metal struck his head.

It is understood the man has sustained neck and back injuries but his condition at this stage is not known.

More to come.