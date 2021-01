A man was airlifted to hospital after being struck by an excavator at his Proston property. File Photo.

A South Burnett man was airlifted to hospital after being struck down by an excavator last night.

Emergency services were called to the Proston property at 9.05pm to attend to a male patient in his 60s, with suspected spinal injuries.

Paramedics transported the patient to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition and he was subsequently airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.