A man, aged in his 40s, was injured after a lawn mower fell on him.

A man, aged in his 40s, was injured after a lawn mower fell on him.

A LIFEFLIGHT helicopter is en route to the Bell State School to pick up a man after he sustained a serious shoulder and hand injury.

It was reported that a lawnmower fell on the man, aged in his 40s, about 12.50pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the incident occurred at a private address in Bell.